LAKE FOREST – When signed this offseason, he was expected to be the anchor of the middle of the Bears’ new offensive line.

But an injury kept Lucas Patrick from playing his intended position early in the 2022 season and now another ailment has brought his season to an early end.

During his news conference on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus said that the offensive lineman underwent toe surgery and will not return for the rest of the season. Patrick has been on injured reserve since October 27th after suffering the injury in the Week 7 win over the Patriots in Foxborough.

A six-year veteran of the NFL, Patrick was signed as a free agent in March after spending his first five seasons with the Packers. He was originally intended to be the team’s center, but a thumb injury in the opening days of training camp necessitated surgery and forced a change of plans.

Patrick was a substitute at guard in the Bears’ first two games of the season against the 49ers and Packers before making his first start at right guard against the Texans in Week 3. He started the next week against the Giants but moved to left guard when Cody Whitehair went on injured reserve.

That would be Patrick’s position for two games until he injured his toe in the first half against the Patriots in his first start at center on October 24th.

This continues the shuffle on the offensive line that has been a theme all season long thanks to a host of new players and injuries. Only rookie Braxton Jones has started every game at the same position on the line, as he held down the left tackle spot.

Larry Borom was the starting left tackle for seven games but a concussion knocked him out of the lineup against the Cowboys and has since been replaced by Riley Reiff.

Sam Mustifpher has started every game except the one against the Patriots at center while the guard positions have seen starts from Patrick, Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, and Michael Schofield.