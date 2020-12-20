Bears’ offense is up to the challenge again in a win over the Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 20: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – Whether you entered the game with the thought of the postseason on your mind or not, those who follow the Bears were interested to see if their bit of momentum found last week was legitimate.

After two-straight offensive performances where the team scored more than 30 points, could Mitchell Trubisky and the offense keep it up with a bit of step up in competition? Would that be enough for the defense, who showed some signs of their old selves in the win over Houston?

We’ll the former would turn out to be more true, as the Bears’ offense engaged successfully in a high-scoring affair with the Vikings Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. In the process, they kept their hopes to play football beyond Week 17 alive.

The Bears beat Minnesota 33-27 on an offense-heavy day at US Bank Stadium to improve their record to 7-7 on the season. It keeps them in range to catch the Cardinals for the seventh and final Wild Card spot in the NFC as they now get ready to travel to Jacksonville next Sunday to face the Jaguars.

Using a rush-heavy attack, which included two touchdowns and a career-high of rushing yards for David Montgomery, the Bears built as much as a 13-point lead in the first half. Minnesota would keep pace with their own ground attack led by Dalvin Cook, but the Bears had enough to stay ahead of the Vikings till the end.

The pace was set in the first quarter as Trubisky’s touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney was countered by Kirk Cousins’ scoring throw to Adam Thielen. But the Bears would go onto score in their next three possessions – two on Cairo Santos field goals with a Montgomery one-yard rush touchdown finishing off a 76-yard drive in the middle.

Minnesota would rattle off the next ten points, including a Cook rushing score in the third quarter to cut the leads to three. Montgomery responded to that with his second touchdown of the day later in the third to finish off a 75-yard drive. Each team then traded field goals before Minnesota reached the endzone on a Cousins to Tyler Conklin touchdown pass.

It looked like the Bears would put the game away as they drove into Minnesota’s red zone, but Trubisky had a pass intercepted on third down to end the drive. But a quick stop by the Bears led to good field position and a fourth field goal on the day for Santos.

The Vikings would get down the field for a hail mary try on the final play, but the pass was intercepted by Sherrick McManis to end the game.