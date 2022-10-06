LAKE FOREST – While many people aren’t thrilled with the performance of the Bears’ No. 1 quarterback through a quarter of the 2022 season, the first to come to Justin Fields’ defense is his new offensive coordinator.

When Luke Getsy was asked during his news conference at Halas Hall on Thursday about the signal caller’s rough month, he had a rebuttal.

“I don’t think he’s had a rough month,” said Getsy. “I think he’s gotten better each week. I think he’s grown tremendously. It’s not easy, we’re playing good football teams. It’s not easy to become the level of quarterback that he wants to become and that I know he can become.

“The important thing is that we stay focused, we keep our eyes on that process, and make sure that we get better each and every week, and I believe we’re in that phase.”

Certainly, there is a lot of change for Fields which has contributed to his slow start to the season through the air. With a new scheme, new offensive line, a host of new receivers, the quarterback has completed 34-of-67 passes for 471 yards and two touchdowns compared to four interceptions.

The 97.5 passing yards per game is last in the NFL and has already brought up questions from some about Fields’ ability to be the Bears’ long-awaited successful franchise quarterback.

Getsy is not one of them, and he’s not spending his time worrying about it either as he continues to work on the entire Bears’ offense.

“We have a lot more than just evaluating Justin Fields going on right now. That’s easy, that’s what everybody wants to evaluate, the quarterback all the time, right? I get it, it’s all good. This is a process for all 11,” said Getsy when asked if it’s a matter of time before Fields finds form or if they’re still evaluating if he can reach his potential. “There’s so many factors going into what’s going on around Justin, to just sit here and say, oh, we’re only focused on ‘Is this guy gonna be the guy or not,’ that’s literally not even on my mind or I don’t think it’s on anybody’s mind in this building.

“We’re just in this process of getting better. How can we get each guy in this building to get better each and every week, and as long as we continue to get better, then we’re going in the right direction, and we believe that.”