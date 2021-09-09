Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman misses two-straight practices as the opener approaches

LAKE FOREST – One of the more anticipated additions to the Bears for the 2021 season was someone who’s been with the franchise since 2015.

Having Eddie Goldman return to the middle of the defensive line after opting out of the 2020 season figured to solidify a front seven looking for a return to the elite in the National Football League.

But keeping the nose tackle on the field has been a bit of a challenge as he missed ten days after testing positive for COVID-19. Now as the Bears’ season opener against the Rams on Sunday approaches, Goldman is dealing with an injury that could jeopardize his ability for the game.

For a second-straight day, Goldman was out of practice due to what Matt Nagy described as a “tweak” to his knee during Monday’s workout. It’s put his status for Sunday in the air as he looks to play in his first NFL game since December 22, 2019 against the Chiefs at Soldier Field.

Goldman missed the season finale against the Vikings the following week.

It’s a setback for the nose tackle who was critical in helping the front seven develop into one of the best in all of football in 2018 and 2019. The 2015 second round pick, who was the second selection of the Ryan Pace Era, Goldman has 153 career tackles and 12 1/2 sacks and was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019.

Not attending voluntary and mandatory mini-camps this spring and summer, Goldman has spent training camp working his way back into form as he steps back into the lineup. Despite the COVID setback, Nagy believed that Goldman was on his way to doing just that before dealing with this injury.

“He’s looking pretty good. He’s in a good place. We’ve just got to see where he’s at,” said Nagy of Goldman. “Other than that, man, he’s been rocking and rolling this whole time. Just proud of him for that. I think the biggest thing for us going into this was trying to figure out where he was conditioning-wise and everything, and he did great with that.”

Whether he’ll get the chance to show his skills thanks to that work is still to be seen with one more practice to go before Sunday’s opener.