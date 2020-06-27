Bears, NFL plan to start training camps on time

LAKE FOREST, IL – JUNE 12: The Chicago Bears warm up during the Chicago Bears Veteran Minicamp on June 12, 2019 at Halas Hall, in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It turns out that the planning of the Bears’ return to their Halas Hall complex for their summer training was as good as it could get.

That decision ended up working in their favor since the NFL has mandated that all teams conduct their training at their home facilities due to the pandemic.

Now it appears that despite the continued concerns over COVID-19 that they’ll be able to begin work as close to on time as they possibly can.

During a virtual meeting this week, the league’s owners agreed to move forward with a plan that would start training camps on time around July 28th. This comes as facilities around the league have mostly been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Bears, that means they’ll get to conduct their first training camp at Halas Hall in a few decades this July and August. The team decided to end their 17-year run in Bourbonnais this winter, opting to move the workouts to their newly renovated and expanded Lake Forest headquarters.

Of course, the league will engage in plenty of testing, the details of which are still being worked out by the NFL’s owners and player’s union. As of now, the only thing that’s been officially canceled for the 2020 season is the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, which was scheduled for August 6th between the Steelers and Cowboys.

The Bears are scheduled to open the preseason on Saturday, August 15th against the Browns at Soldier Field. Just like training camp, that’s expected to go off as scheduled, but when it comes to COVID-19, things can change in a hurry.