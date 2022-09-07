LAKE FOREST – One of the things that every team is looking for during a particular season is leadership, especially one that has undergone plenty of change over the last few months.

That’s the case for the Bears in 2022 as Matt Eberflus takes over a group that has a number of new players that were brought in by new general manager Ryan Poles.

But the four men who are going to be the captains for this upcoming campaign are players that were inherited by the new regime and won over a number of new teammates over the course of training camp.

Ebertflus announced that quarterback Justin Fields, guard Cody Whitehair, linebacker Roquan Smith, and defensive end Robert Quinn will be the permanent captains for the Bears for the 2022 season.

All four players were voted on by their teammates to represent them during the regular season and, if they qualify, playoffs.

“I think it’s a function of leadership,” said Eberflus on his decision to name season-long captains instead of going game-to-game. “I told the guys when we named the captains that I always tell them that the first rule of leadership is leading yourself. I also say this: Everybody in the room is a leader. So we all have to do a great job of leading ourselves. We all have to lead and we lead by modeling the behavior we wish to see in our teammates.

“I think that’s important, and these have done a good job of that, and this was voted on by the team. We took a team vote on this, and that was exactly how it came out, so that says a lot about those guys and what their peers think of them.”

Each week, the team will also nominate an honorary captain from the team to join the other four during a particular game. This week it will be running back David Montgomery, who is entering his fourth season with the Bears and will be a primary starter at his position.

While he takes that responsibility for the next few days and Sunday, Fields will have it for the rest of the 2022 season as he takes the reigns of a new offense under coordinator Luke Getsy in his second NFL season.

“Making sure our culture stays the way it is,” said Fields when asked about what he feels are his responsibilities as captain. “Leading the team in whichever way possible, on and off the field. Those are the main qualities to be a leader and coach (Eberflus) says you’ve got to lead yourself first, so I’m going to lead myself first and also lead the guys behind me.”