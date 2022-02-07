Bears name Jim Dray tight ends coach

This is a photo of Jim Dray of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team. This image reflects the Arizona Cardinals active roster as of Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo)

CHICAGO – For his next hire, the Bears are looking to a man not terribly far removed from his playing days in the National Football League.

Jim Dray career on the field as a night end came to a conclusion in 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals but he’s quickly worked his way into the coaching ranks. Now he’s getting his biggest opportunity yet in Chicago.

On Monday the Bears officially hired Dray as their new tight ends coach under Matt Eberflus, doing so after a few stops in college then the NFL. This will be his first position-specific job in his career, which began as an offensive assistant at his Alma Mater of Stanford.

He then went to the Cleveland Browns where he was an offensive quality control coach in 2019 then moved to Arizona to take the same job with the Cardinals for the last two seasons. That was the team which Dray started his NFL career in 2010 when he was a seventh-round pick of the team.

The tight end played there through 2013 before joining the Browns for the next two seasons. He spent 2016 with the Bills and 49ers before finishing his career in Arizona in 2017 for a very brief stint. Dray finished with 56 catches for 605 yards and three touchdowns.