ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will again meet with officials in Arlington Heights on Monday about a possible move.

The meeting will involve the new Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and is being organized by Touchdown Arlington, a coalition of Arlington Heights business owners who support the Bears’ move to town.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime proposal that will boost the region’s economic engine, create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in future tax revenues for Arlington Heights and the region,” the pro-Bears coalition said in a release announcing the meeting.

The Bears purchased Arlington International Racecourse and started tearing down the grandstand jockey and office buildings in late May. Exterior demolition of the facilities at Arlington Park began in mid-June.

But disputes over property tax values have held up prior commitments to build a new stadium on the 326-acre horse racing site that closed for $197.2 million.

Earlier this month, the Bears said the project was at risk and building a stadium outside Chicago may not be limited to Arlington Heights.

“We will continue the ongoing demolition activity and work toward a path forward in Arlington Heights, but it is no longer our singular focus,” the Bears said in a statement to WGN-TV. “It is our responsibility to listen to other municipalities in Chicagoland about potential locations that can deliver on this transformational opportunity for our fans, our club and the State of Illinois.”

The cities of Naperville and Waukegan expressed their interest in having the Bears build their new stadium in their towns.

The Bears Lake Forest headquarters are located in Waukegan.

The community meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.