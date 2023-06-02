LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears’ attempt to build a new stadium in the Chicago suburbs might not be limited to Arlington Heights.

On Friday, the Bears released a statement in which they said that the Arlington Park property is no longer their “singular focus” when it comes to building a new venue to play their home games.

This announcement comes four months after the Bears closed on the 326-acre site on the former horse racing track for $197.2 million dollars. The team began demolition of the inside of the buildings at Arlington Park just this week, but tax issues could have the team looking elsewhere to build a new venue.

“The Chicago Bears goal of building the largest single development project in Illinois history led by billions of dollars in private capital investment, and the jobs and economic benefits generated, is at risk in Arlington Heights.,” said the Bears in a statement to WGN-TV. “The stadium-based project remains broadly popular in Arlington Heights, Chicagoland and the state. However, the property’s original assessment at five times the 2021 tax value, and the recent settlement with Churchill Downs for 2022 being three times higher, fails to reflect the property is not operational and not commercially viable in its current state.

“We will continue the ongoing demolition activity and work toward a path forward in Arlington Heights, but it is no longer our singular focus. It is our responsibility to listen to other municipalities in Chicagoland about potential locations that can deliver on this transformational opportunity for our fans, our club and the State of Illinois.”

One of the communities that’s interested is Naperville, which has already reached out to the Bears in an effort to generate interest in their city as being a new home for the Bears. The team reportedly has already met with Mayor Scott Wehrli about the options the team could have in Naperville.

“Last week, Mayor Wehrli reached out to the Chicago Bears organization to introduce Naperville as a thriving community with multiple opportunities for business investment,” said City of Naperville spokesperson Linda LaCloche in a statement to WGN. “With economic development as one of his primary focuses, the Mayor will continue to highlight Naperville’s benefits to businesses throughout Chicagoland and across the country.

“These benefits include having the second largest economy in Illinois, along with a highly educated workforce, top ranked public safety, a vibrant downtown, excellent public transit and close proximity to major interstates, making it an attractive community for all types of business investment.”

