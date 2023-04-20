LAKE FOREST — During the 2023 offseason, the Bears have made some history when it comes to their football operations staff.

The Bears have announced the hiring of Darby Dunnagan as Dir. of Video Operations.

She was @NUFBFamily Dir of Player Development & replaces Dave Hendrickson, who’s retiring in June after 28 years.

Dunnagan is the highest ranking woman in football video in the NFL.

— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 19, 2023

“We are excited to welcome Darby in to lead our video operations,” said Bears general manager Ryan Poles in a release from the team. “Her leadership, experience and track record make her a great addition to our organization and we can’t wait to see how she helps our players, coaches and staff.

“This role is critical to our preparation and Darby has the traits to help us at a high level. We also want to thank Dave for his contributions to the club and wish him well in retirement.”

A graduate of the University of Virginia, Dunnagan started in athletics with the Cavaliers’ football team as a manager before switching over to the video department. After two years as a graduate assistant with Marshall University athletics, she then went to the University of Memphis as a video coordinator.

Six years later, Dunnagan arrived at Northwestern, where she coordinated the filming and editing of practice footage along with those of the Wildcats’ opponents for the coaching staf. At the same time, she also coordinated feature story shoots on players and team events.

For her efforts in Evanston, Dunnagan was named Big Ten Video Coordinator of the Year for 2020-21.