LAKE FOREST – Most of the major changes to the Bears’ coaching staff came a year ago, but there will be one addition ahead of the 2023 season.

This will give a little bit more help to the offensive line.

The Bears have made official the hiring of Luke Steckel as an assistant offensive line coach.

He was with the Titans the last two seasons, serving as tight ends coach in 2021 and 2022.

On Tuesday morning, the Bears made official their hiring of Luke Steckel as an assistant offensive line coach. He’ll aid Chris Morgan, who is the team’s offensive line coach heading into his second season on head coach Matt Eberflus’ staff.

Steckel comes to Chicago with 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL, including the last ten with the Titans where he served in a variety of roles. He started as an offensive assistant from 2013 through 2016 before becoming an assistant wide receivers coach in 2017.

The next season, Steckel returned to being an offensive assistant coach and remained in that position through the 2020 season. In 2021, he became the team’s tight ends coach and held that role through this past season.

Prior to his time with the Titans, Steckel began his coaching career with the Cleveland Browns, where he was an assistant to the head coach from 2009 through 2013.

Helping to solidify the offensive line will not only be the responsibility of the new assistant and Morgan but also general manager Ryan Poles, who has work to due to build the line. In flux for most of the 2022 NFL season, the Bears are expected to add at a few places on the line in free agency and the draft.