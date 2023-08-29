LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Dealing with a few injuries on their offensive line, the Bears have reportedly made a move to shore up their depth ahead of roster cutdown day.

This move also brings a Chicago area native back to his hometown.

Per multiple reports, first from Jason Sarney of Dolphins Wire, the Bears are acquiring offensive lineman and Orland Park native Dan Feeney from Miami. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Dolphins will receive a 2024 sixth round pick from the Bears.

The teams have yet to confirm the transaction, which happens on the day when teams must cut their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. central time.

Feeney’s acquisition comes as the Bears are currently dealing with a few injuries on their offensive line, including starting guard Teven Jenkins. Reported to be a leg injury, head coach Matt Eberflus described it as “week-to-week” before the Bears’ final preseason game with the Bills last week.

A former standout at Carl Sandburg High School and a first team All-American at Indiana, Feeney was a third round draft pick of the Chargers in 2017. He spent four years in Los Angeles, then two with the Jets before signing with the Dolphins this offseason.

Feeney gives the Bears some versatility having made 41 starts at left guard during his first three seasons with the Chargers and then all 16 games at center in 2020/ In New York, he played in 33 games with seven starts on the line for the Jets.

The Bears will open the 2023 season against the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m.