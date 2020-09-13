Bears make a stunning fourth quarter rally to beat the Lions 27-23

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT – For three quarters, it looked like the Bears were about to pick up where they left off in a inconsistent 2019 season. Then something amazing, in fact, rather unforeseen happened.

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears’ offense found their groove and the defense turned up the pressure against the Lions at Ford Field. Suddenly, a 17-point fourth quarter lead for the hosts evaporated in an incredible finish by Matt Nagy’s team.

Down 23-6, the Bears scored 21-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Lions 27-23 on Sunday afternoon. Mitchell Trubisky had three touchdown passes in the final 15 minutes, including the game-winning 27-yard scoring strike to Anthony Miller with 1:54 to go.

It’s the Bears first opening week win since 2013 as they prepare to face the Giants next Sunday in their home opener.

After winning the Bears’ quarterback competition in the offseason, Trubisky wasn’t able to get any consistency early. After failing to get a first down on 3rd-and-1 on a sneak on the opening drive, the quarterback threw behind Ted Ginn. Jr. on a fourth down pass inside Lions territory to end the drive.

The teams would trade field goals over the next quarter with Matt Prater hitting two and Cairo Santos hitting his first two with the Bears filling in for Eddy Pineiro. Things would take a turn in the Lions’ way before the half as they raced 48 yards down the field in four plays, grabbing the lead on a D’Andre Swift one-yard touchdown run to lead 13-6.

Stafford would lead an efficient eight-play, 72-yard drive for another touchdown as the quarterback hit T.J. Hockenson for a four-yard score to make it 20-6. Another 64-yard drive later in the quarter netted a 44-yard Prater field goal to make it 23-6.

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that the Bears’ offense finally showed life. A 59-yard drive, that included a 4th-and-1 conversion run by Cordarrelle Patterson, was finished by a Trubisky touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

Detroit’s decision to kick a 55-yard field goal on their next drive, which was missed by Prater, would give the Bears a short field, which Trubisky took advantage of. The quarterback completed all five of his passes on the drive for 55 yards, including a touchdown pass to Javon Wims, which cut the Lions’ lead to three.

Kyle Fuller would get the ball back for the Bears on an interception on Detroit’s next series off a pass that was tipped by Eddie Jackson. On the second play of the next drive, Trubisky hit Miller down the sidelines near the pylon for the score to put the Bears ahead.