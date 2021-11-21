Bears lose Fields, drop heartbreaker against Lamar Jackson-less Ravens 16-13

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Two touchdown throws from backup quarterback Andy Dalton in the second half weren’t enough to secure a Chicago Bears upset over the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field.

With under two minutes to play in the game, Dalton found wide receiver Marquise Goodwin for a 49-yard bomb as the Ravens sent an all-out blitz to take the lead late in the game 13-9.

But the Ravens came back, going up three points after Devonte Freeman found the endzone and kicker Justin Tucker scored the extra point.

The Ravens defense sacked Dalton on what would’ve been a surefire hail mary attempt to seal the victory, with a final score of 16-13.

It’s the second straight game that the Bears took the scoring edge late with under two minutes to go in the game, only to relinquish the lead to the opposing team.

The Bears may have also lost their franchise quarterback.

Justin Fields was ruled out for the rest of the Chicago Bears’ game with the Baltimore Ravens early in the third quarter.

Fields was seen walking to the tunnel after the first drive of the second half. Bears officials later said the rookie first-round pick from Ohio State had a rib injury.

Dalton, who started the first two games before a knee injury in Week 2 against Cincinnati, came in with 8:46 left in the third quarter and quickly threw a 60-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney on a short pass to give the Bears a 7-6 lead.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sat Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. Tyler Huntley was named the starter.