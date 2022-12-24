CHICAGO — Despite bitter cold temperatures and having a halftime lead, the Chicago Bears couldn’t find a way to bring home a Christmas miracle by beating the Buffalo Bills.

Temperatures hovered around 9 degrees Fahrenheit on the opening kickoff, but the Bears came roaring out of the gates, scoring on the game’s opening drive thanks to a 8-play, 64-yard possession culminating in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Dante Pettis 5:19 into the first quarter.

The Bills followed suit with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis a little over three minutes later, but were unable to convert the extra point, and the Bears retained a 7-6 lead.

A combination of sloppy play and freezing cold weather kept both teams out of the end zone for the rest of the first half as Chicago turned it over on downs and punted once, while Kyler Gordon intercepted a Josh Allen pass, the Bears’ defense forced a punt, and Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed a 38-yard field goal. However, Cairo Santos was able to knock through a 37-yard field goal with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter to give the Bears a 10-6 lead going into halftime.

Coming out of the tunnel into the second half, it was all Bills though.

Buffalo outscored Chicago 29-3 behind three rushing touchdowns from Devin Singletary, James Cook and Allen, and a second TD pass, this time from Allen to Dawson Knox for 13-yards with 1:02 remaining in the ball game.

The lone score of the second half for the Bears came via Santos’s second field goal of the day, a 35-yarder with 10:19 remaining in the fourth.

Fields finished the day 15/23 for 119 yards and 1 TD while having a season low 7 carries for 11 yards on the ground.

With the loss on Christmas Eve, Chicago has now tied a franchise record with their eighth straight loss in a row.

A Chilly Finish: The Bears hang in with the AFC-leading Bills but have a bad 4th quarter.

Buffalo gets the 35-13 win on a cold and windy afternoon at Soldier Field to fall to 3-12 on the season.

With the win, the Bills clinched winning their division, and can clinch the no. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a Miami Dolphins loss or tie to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

The Bears travel to Detroit to play the Lions next on New Years Day. Kickoff is set for noon CST.