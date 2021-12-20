Bears lose 17-9 to Vikings on Monday Night Football

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 20: Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings tackles David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Bears lost for a second-straight week in primetime to an NFC North rival — as the Vikings stayed in control the whole way to win 17-9.

After three inept quarters of offense, the Bears were able to march down 80 yards at the beginning of the fourth quarter – only to be stopped on 4th and goal.

Following a quick three-and-out by Minnesota, Fields and company got another chance for a fourth quarter touchdown to get the game within one score, but were turned away.

With one second left, Fields was able to connect with Jesper Horsted to make it 17-9.

At 4-10, Chicago now has double-digit losses for the first time since 2017. That offseason, Matt Nagy was hired and engineered a 12-4 rookie campaign as a head coach. Since then, he has a 20-26 record as head coach.

With several starters out on the COVID-19 list, the Bears defense did hold their own — holding Minnesota to under 3.5 yards per game.

The Bears look to get back on track in non-primetime Sunday in Seattle. Kickoff is slated for 3:05 p.m.