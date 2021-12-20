Bears linebacker Robert Quinn, returner Jakeem Grant selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl

LAKE FOREST – It may not have been a banner year for the Bears, but they will have a pair of players representing the franchise in Las Vegas in February.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn along with returner Jakeem Grant were both selected to take part in the NFL’s Pro Bowl on February 6th at Allegiant Stadium. The league has been announcing a few of those players elected to the game ahead of the full announcement of rosters on Wednesday.

This is the third time that Quinn has been named to the Pro Bowl as he also earned the honor in 2013 and 2014 as a member of the Rams. A candidate for Comeback Player of the Year, the outside linebacker has 14 sacks and two forced fumbles this season in 12 games which comes a season after he had just two sacks in 15 games.

Grant arrived in Chicago in October through a trade with the Dolphins and provided arguably the best play of the year in Week 14 against the Packers. His 97-yard punt return for a touchdown is the longest in the history of the Bears and was the first punt return score of the season in the NFL.

In nine games, Grant is averaging 16.3 yards per punt return (15 attempts) while picking up an average of 24.2 yards per kick return in 20 tries.