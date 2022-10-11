LAKE FOREST – He arrived in Chicago hoping to find solidify his place in the Bears’ linebacker group in 2022.

But injuries have kept Matt Adams from staying on the field for a lot of the first five games of the season, and now he’s going to be out longer after getting hurt on Sunday against the Vikings.

The Bears have placed linebacker Matt Adams on injured reserve with a calf injury. He suffered the injury against the Vikings on Sunday, which came after he returned to the lineup after missing the Texans & Giants games. He’s out at least four weeks. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/b5SA6xL7A4 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 11, 2022

The linebacker was placed on injured reserve by the Bears on Tuesday as they continue a short week of preparation before Thursday’s contest against the Commanders. This means that he won’t be able to return to the team for at least four weeks.

Already Adams has missed two full games (Texans, Giants) after he injured his hamstring, Adams hurt his calf after making one tackle against the Vikings on Sunday.

In the parts of three games he’s played, Adams has seven tackles for the Bears as he plays his fifth season with Matt Eberflus. The Bears’ current head coach was the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis in the linebacker’s first four seasons in the NFL.

In 58 games with nine starts from 2018-2021 with the Colts, he made 55 tackles including six for loss with two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.