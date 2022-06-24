CHICAGO — One of the newest members of the Chicago Bears was arrested Thursday.

Linebacker Matt Adams was taken into custody on 200 block of N. Garland Court just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

According to police, Adams was in possession of a high-capacity magazine while in the city of Chicago, a municipal code violation.

Adams has been charged with one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm. He was also issued two citations.

He is due in court on August 24.

This is the second arrest for the Bears this offseason as first year wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving while their license was suspended or revoked in Pasco County, Florida in April.

The linebacker is entering his first season with the Bears after spending his first four with the Colts, where current head coach Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator. Contributing both on defense and special teams, Adams played in 58 games for the Colts with nine starts, making 55 tackles including six for loss with two quarterback hits.

Last week, the Bears completed their mandatory mini-camp at Halas Hall, which is the end of their offseason training. The team will report to training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, July 26 with practice scheduled to begin the following day.