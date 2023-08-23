CANTON, Ohio — Steve “Mongo” McMichael is one step closer to the Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, McMichael was selected as one of three finalists for the hall’s Seniors Committee.

The other two people selected were coach Buddy Parker and former Denver Bronco Randy Gradishar.

The three finalists from the Seniors Committee now move on to the main vote for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. That will be in front of the main 50-person committee that will meet Super Bowl week, with each candidate needing 80 percent approval to get in.

Last year, all three finalists from the Seniors Committee were inducted as part of the Class of 2023. The members of this year’s class will be announced at the NFL Honors show on Super Bowl week.

McMichael was among the first group of 24 players that were picked by the Seniors Committee for consideration for the Class of 2024 back on July 27. On August 15, he made the group of 12 finalists for consideration, putting him in the running to make the group of three finalists.

This comes as McMichael continues to battle ALS with the help of his wife, Misty, at their home in Homer Glen. He was diagnosed with the disease in January 2021, with a number of former Bears’ teammates and colleagues in professional wrestling doing what they can do to aid him in his battle.

Originally a third round draft pick of the New England Patriots in the 1980 NFL Draft, McMichael spent just one year in New England before signing with the Bears in 1981. He would play the next 13 seasons in Chicago as he established himself as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game.

In 191 regular season games with the Bears, McMichael had 92 1/2 sacks with 12 forced fumbles and 16 fumble recoveries. He helped the team to six NFC North division titles, a Wild Card berth in 1991, three NFC Championship Game appearances, and the Super Bowl XX title in the 1985 season.

McMichael would close his career in 1994 with the Packers, helping the team to the NFC Divisional Playoffs as a Wild Card.

During his time in Chicago, the defensive tackle was a two-time NFL first team All-Pro, three-time NFL second team All-Pro, and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He finished his career with 95 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, and 17 fumble recoveries.