Bears LB Danny Trevathan heads to IR to start the 2021 season

LAKE FOREST – As the Bears look ahead to the start of the 2021 season, they’ll have to find a replacement for one of their mainstays on the defensive side of the ball.

Here are the Bears’ full list of roster moves from today, including Danny Trevathan going to IR. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SLeC9qhlPy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 1, 2021

Middle linebacker Danny Trevathan has been placed on IR to begin the 2021 season, put him out for at least three weeks. On Wednesday, general manager Ryan Pace described it as a knee issue and the hope was to let Trevathan get some rest over the next few weeks to heal the injury.

This is a difficult hit for the Bears’ defense as they approach the season since Trevathan is one of the veteran members of the unit, joining the team in 2016. The middle linebacker started all 16 games in 2020, making 113 tackles, three for loss including a sack, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Trevathan has started 61 of the 62 games he’s played in since joining the Bears.

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins was also placed on IR as expected after back surgery. Pace said that the issues he was dealing with, which were different than those in the past, were corrected by the procedure.

A day after releasing them, the Bears brought back cornerback Artie Burns and safety Marqui Christian while also claiming kick returner Nsimba Webster from the 49ers. With those moves, the team waived wide receiver Rodney Adams, who was one of the standouts during the preseason.

At the same time, the Bears announced members of their practice squad, including the return of two 2021 sixth round picks: Wide receiver Dazz Newsome and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr.

Here’s a list of more of the practice squad players announced on Wednesday:

RB – Ryan Nall

RB – Artavis Pierce

WR – Dazz Newsome

WR – Isaiah Coulter

WR – Jon’Vea Johnson

OL – Dieter Eiselen

OL – Arlington Hambright

DL – Auzoyah Alufohai

LB – Charles Snowden

LB – Sam Kamara

DB – Thomas Graham Jr.

DB – Teez Tabor

K – Brian Johnson