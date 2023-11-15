CHICAGO — Eight players were listed on the Chicago Bears injury report ahead of their week 11 matchup at the Detroit Lions.

According to team officials, quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb), guard Nate Davis (ankle), corner Terrell Smith (illness) and fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) were all full participants at practice Wednesday, while running backs Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman and linebacker Jack Sanborn were all limited in practice with ankle injuries.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) was the lone player listed on the injury report who did not participate (DNP) in practice.

As for Detroit, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and guard Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle) were listed as DNP, while safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (hip) and wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) were listed as limited participants.

Center Frank Ragnow (toe/back) and newly-acquired wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) were listed as full participants for the Lions.

The Chicago Bears will kickoff at noon Sunday at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.