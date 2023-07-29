Chicago Bears 2nd Annual Baby Bear Crawl race held in the Walter Payton Center at Halas Hall during Bears training camp.

CHICAGO — Baby bears fans channeled their inner Lightning McQueen Saturday, as the Chicago Bears hosted their second annual Baby Bear Crawl race at Halas Hall.

The contest featured fans and their babies decked out in Bears’ gear, alongside Advocate Health Care and Bears staff members and their little ones at the Walter Payton Center during Chicago Bears training camp.

Photos from the 2nd annual Baby Bear Crawl Race during Chicago Bears training camp.

The first place finisher took home a co-branded Bears blanket, cup and cooler, while second and third took home souvenir cups.

Staley the Bear also made an appearance, as each participating baby was given a souvenir Bears bib and a Baby Bears teddy bear.