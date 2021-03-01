Bears hire former Texas coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst & special projects coach

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It appears that Matt Nagy wasn’t done adding to his coaching staff as March begins.

In fact, he’s adding a big name from the college ranks to help out the offense for the 2021 season.

On Monday, the Bears announced that former Texas coach Tom Herman is joining the staff as an offensive analyst and special projects coach. This is his first NFL job and comes after he was fired after four seasons with the Longhorns this winter.

Herman has four-straight winning seasons at Texas and had a 32-18 overall record in Austin, finishing 7-3 record in the 2020 season that included a victory in the Alamo Bowl. He got the job with the Longhorns after going 22-4 in two seasons as the head coach at Houston.

Before that, Herman was a successful offensive coordinator for Texas State, Rice, Iowa State, and then Ohio State from 2012-2014. In that final season, he helped the Buckeyes’ score over 40 points in 11 games as they won the national championship.

Along with Herman, the Bears hired Anthony Hibbert as an assistant strength coach after spending the last six years working at Oklahoma State.