Bears hire Alan Williams as defensive coordinator along with two other assistants

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 20: Indianapolis Colts defensive backs/safeties coach Alan Williams points down field for a play in game action during the preseason NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens on August 20, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – He’s been the coach for less than a week, but already Matt Eberflus has two of this three coordinators on his staff.

With Luke Getsy already into the fold as the offensive coordinator, the head coach looked to his old staff in Indianapolis to find his leader for the defense.

Here are the three Bears’ hires for Matt Eberflus’ staff on Wednesday:

– Alan Williams – Defensive Coordinator

– Dave Borgonzi – Linebackers Coach

– Chris Morgan – Offensive Line Coach

Alan Williams, who was the safeties coach for the Colts the last four seasons under Eberflus and head coach Frank Reich, joins the Bears as their defensive coordinator. that was actually the coach’s second stint in Indianapolis, having served as the defensive backs coach under Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell from 2002-2011.

This is Williams’ second defensive coordinator job in his 30-year coaching career, having served in that position for the Vikings in 2012 and 2013 under head coach Leslie Frazier. After the staff was let go after that last year, Williams teamed up with Caldwell again in Detroit, serving as the defensive backs and safeties coach.

Also coming to Chicago from the Colts is Dave Borgonzi, who will be the Bears’ linebackers coach as he was with Eberflus from 2018-2021. He was also with the head coach during early days with the Cowboys, serving both as an offense and defense assistant during his tenure in Dallas from 2011-2013. Borgonzi left to take a defensive quality control coach job with the Buccaneers in 2014 and remain with the franchise through 2017.

Morgan completed his first and only year as the Steelers’ offensive line coach in 2021 after serving in that same position with the Falcons from 2015-2020. Leading up to that were a few assistant offensive line coach jobs with the Raiders (2009-2010), Washington (2011-2013), and Seahawks (2014).