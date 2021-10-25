Bears head coach Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Over the past week-and-a-half, the Bears have dealt with a few COVID-19 cases involving players and an assistant coach.

Now the head coach is dealing with it as well.

At his Monday news conference, which was held virtually instead of Halas Hall, Matt Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was informed of the positive test this morning by head athletic trainer Andre Tucker after the team’s 38-3 loss to the Bucs on Sunday and that he’s not experiencing symptoms.

As he isolates, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run day-to-day operations at practice. Nagy said he’s doing this so that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and defensive coordinator Sean Desai can focus on their specific units as they prepare for the 49ers on Sunday.

This test comes after a few Bears’ players tested positive for the virus over the last few weeks. Currently, linebacker Robert Quinn, tight end Jimmy Graham, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, and linebacker Caleb Johnson. Wide receiver coach Mike Furrey has also been out after going into the protocol himself.

Running back Damien Williams also tested positive for the virus but was activated off the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.