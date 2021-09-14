Bears head coach Matt Nagy featured on a McDonald’s commercial

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears calls a play during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For a coach that many are looking at closely during the 2021 season after a pair of so-so seasons, it wasn’t exactly the best of ways to begin.

The Bears’ offense scored only 14 points on the evening and the team went 0-for-5 on fourth down in a 34-14 loss to the Rams in front of a primetime audience on Sunday Night Football.

It’s put some heat on Matt Nagy as he continues on with his fourth season, so it didn’t seem like the time the head coach would end up in a commercial.

But that’s exactly what has happened this week.

McDonald’s released a new ad featuring the Bears’ coach encouraging people to join the company as an employee, extolling the benefits of the fast-food franchise.

“I was hired to make this great team even better,” is how Nagy opened up the advertisement, where he’d later talk about the benefits of working with the company, including paid time off, tuition assistance, and an opportunity for growth.

Nagy is 28-21 in 49 games as head coach with the Bears since 2018, with the coach starting out strong with a 12-4 record and a division title in his first season. After a Wild Card playoff loss to the Eagles that season, the coach has come under criticism for the team’s lack of offensive consistency in a pair of 8-8 campaigns.

Thanks to an extra playoff spot being added starting with the 2020 season, the Bears snuck into the postseason last year. They lost to the second-seeded Saints in New Orleans on Wild Card Weekend.