TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 24: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears looks on in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears head coach Matt Nagy remains in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will not coach in Sunday’s gave vs. the San Francisco 49ers, according to team officials.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the team’s head coach Sunday afternoon.

The Bears hold a 3-4 record and are in 3rd place in the NFC North.