CHICAGO — Matt Eberflus kept a recent OTA tradition going with the Bears on Thursday – and it involved a trip to the home of the Bulls and Blackhawks.

For a second-straight year, the head coach canceled the final practice of the voluntary session and had the team travel to the United Center for a day on the court Thursday.

The team had a number of posts on social media showing the team taking part in a shootaround session on the floor as they completed their first part of offseason training for the 2023 season.

One of them included an Instagram story with quarterback Justin Fields hitting a three-pointer from the center court logo. Another from the team had punter Trenton Gill driving down the lane for a slam dunk.

There was even an opportunity for some of the players to shoot the puck toward the goal as part of a segment of the court that was set aside for the Blackhawks.

“Thanks Chicago Bulls for having us!! and thanks Chicago Bears for a great team event!!,” said rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright on Twitter, who posted a video of him hitting a shot over fellow rookie Gervon Dexter Sr.

Last season, Eberflus had the Bears make a trip to Wrigley Field for batling practice for their final workout of the session last June.

Now that the voluntary OTA session is done, the Bears now look ahead to the veteran minicamp that will take place next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Halas Hall. That will be followed by a few weeks off for the team before the start of training camp in Lake Forest, which is expected to begin in late July.