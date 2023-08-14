LAKE FOREST — Monday was supposed to be the final day of training camp to feature fans at Halas Hall, but mother nature is causing the Bears to make an adjustment.

The Bears training camp practice at Halas Hall today will not be open due to weather, with the team moving the workout inside the Walter Payton Center. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/n5wcbElmYL — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 14, 2023

With showers and storms in the forecast for the Lake Forest area, the Bears have decided to cancel their open training camp practice. Instead, the team will workout indoors at the Walter Payton Center, which will not be open to spectators.

This comes after the Bears played their first preseason game of this campaign, defeating the Titans 23-17 on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field.

This was scheduled to be the final practice of the preseason which fans would be allowed to watch the team prepare for the 2023 season. It wasn’t a traditional ticketed event but rather the Bears’ Military Appreciation Day in which 1,200 guests were scheduled to attend from organizations serving those in the armed forces.

Because of the cancellation, the team is offering 15% off purchases at the online team shop through the evening of August 31, excluding sale items.

This will be the final workout of the traditional training camp portion of camp, with the team taking Tuesday off before hitting the road for a pair of practices with the Colts. That will take place at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, which is 30 miles north of downtown Indianapolis, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bears will face the Colts in their second of three preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. central time.

After that, the team will continue to conduct practices at Halas Hall through their third preseason game, which is Saturday, August 26 against the Bills at Noon at Soldier Field. They will then have two weeks to prepare for their season opener against the Packers at home on Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m.