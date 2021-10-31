Bears fall short in duel with 49ers; lose 33-22 at Soldier field

Justin Fields ran for a 22-yard touchdown, looking very much like Chicago’s quarterback of the future as he pulled the Bears to within a point of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter.

A missed extra point, however, left Chicago down 23-22. A 5-yard run by Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garrapollo put the 49ers up 30-22. A field goal moments later sealed the 33-22 win for the visiting Niners.

Fields finished the day 19 of 27 for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 103 yards and a TD. Fields became the first Bears’ quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since 1973.

The Bears now fall to 3-5 on the season. Next up for the Bears is a primetime matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who defeated the Cleveland Browns 15-10 on Sunday.