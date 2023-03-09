LONDON – On International Women’s Day in 2023, the Bears along with another NFL team helped to bring a version of their game to some athletes overseas.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they’ve partnered with the New York Jets to establish the first girl’s flag football league in the United Kingdom that will begin play in April.

(Courtesy: Chicago Bears)

The announcement was made in Ealing, a district in West London, on Wednesday with Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, an NFL Global Flag Ambassador, along with Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah. They spoke along with a few others to the 100 girls that will take part in the league.

Both teams along with the NFL have established this league in England to help “overcome barriers in activity and to increase access to sport for young girls.” It’s the first league of its kind for flag football in the country and is part of a continued effort by the league to promote this non-contact version of the sport.

(Courtesy: Chicago Bears)

“As part of our core mission, the Chicago Bears look to inspire young people to participate in sports and increase access to organized sports,” said the Bears in a statement released on Wednesday. “With our fanbase in the UK growing, we wanted to showcase that there were opportunities for everyone in this sport.

“Our hope with this partnership is to create greater access for younger girls in sports and to give them a space to participate and stand out in flag football. ”

(Courtesy: Chicago Bears)

It will feature 12-to-14-year-olds competing on 12 teams that will be divided into two conferences, with the Bears running one and the Jets another. The season will begin on April 20 and last five weeks, with the top team in each conference meeting for the championship on May 22.