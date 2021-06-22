Bears enter a sportsbook, casino partnership with BetRivers, Rivers Casino

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 23: A general view of a field level angel of Soldier Field at night during a agme between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears on September 23, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Cowboys won 34-10.(Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the 2021 season approaches, the Bears have become one of the many teams that’s partnering up with a sportsbook and casino.

We’re excited to announce @BetRivers and @RiversCasinoCHI as our first multi-year exclusive partner in the Sportsbook and Casino categories. Welcome to the Bears family! pic.twitter.com/z2DMUEHH3l — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) June 22, 2021

On Tuesday morning, the team announced that they’ve entered a multi-year partnership with Rush Street Interactive, a gaming company based in Chicago. It marks BetRivers the team’s official sportsbook partner and Rivers Casino the first casino partner in team history.

“We are incredibly excited to announce BetRivers and Rivers Casino as our first multi-year exclusive partner in the Sportsbook and Casino categories,” said President & CEO Ted Phillips in a statement released by the team. “We look forward to connecting with our fans in fun and unique ways through these avenues and couldn’t be prouder to be building this relationship with a hometown company.”

As part of the agreement, both BetRivers and Rivers Casino will be featured in a number of digital, social media & print advertisements along with in-stadium signage at Soldier Field. BetRivers will also be the title sponsor of the team’s “Free to Play” game on the team’s app.

“As a lifelong Bears fan, I am thrilled to have BetRivers and Rivers Casino partner with our hometown NFL team, the Chicago Bears, as the organization’s only Official Sportsbook and Casino Partner,” said Executive Chairman & Co-Founder of Rush Street Interactive and Rush Street Gaming Neil Bluhm in a statement. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with the Bears and their dedicated fan base, and offering innovative products and promotions as we remain committed to delivering a first-rate customer experience.

“This partnership also reinforces our commitment to hometown teams in states where we have our online and land-based sportsbooks.”

By teaming up with a casino and sportsbook, the Bears continue the trend of many professional sports entering into the world of legalized sports gambling. In April, the NFL entered its first partnership with sportsbooks when they joined with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings, and FanDuel.