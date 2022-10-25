FOXBOROUGH, MA – This was a performance the Bears have never seen in this particular town and venue.

That’s because in four previous trips to face the Patriots in Foxborough, the visitors from Chicago came away on the wrong end of the score, with three of those games ending in losses of 23 or more points.

But that streak came to an end on Monday night in a strong and even surprising effort by the Bears against New England on their home field.

The 33-14 victory put a number of streaks for the Bears to an end.

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bears losing streak in Foxborough ends

In their fifth try, the Bears beat the Patriots on their home field for the first time on Monday evening, doing so in dominant fashion as they scored the final 23 points of the game.

Before their 2022 meeting, the Bears had lost four straight to New England on their home field:

1988 – Patriots 30 Bears 7 – Foxboro Stadium

1997 – Patriots 31 Bears 3 – Foxboro Stadium

2006 – Patriots 17 Bears 13 – Gillette Stadium

2014 – Patriots 51 Bears 23 – Gillette Stadium

Bears end losing streak vs Patriots

Not only did the Bears end their struggles against the AFC East foe in their hometown, but they also ended a 22-year drought against the Patriots overall.

Their last win over New England before Monday came on December 10, 2000, when Dick Jauron’s Bears beat the Patriots 24-17 at Soldier Field in Bill Belichick’s first season with that franchise.

Before Monday, the Bears had lost five in a row to New England.

Primetime losing skid for the Bears ends

Winning under the lights of a national broadcast has been difficult for the Bears for the majority of the last three seasons.

So the win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football snapped a few streaks when it comes to primetime games.

For one, it ended the Bears’ Monday losing skid at three, with the team picking up their first win since Week 3 of the 2019 season when they beat Washington 31-15 at FedEx Field.

Overall, the Bears also ended a nine-game primetime game losing streak dating back to the middle of the 2020 season. The team dropped their final three nationally televised night contests that season, four during the 2021 season, then lost to the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 of 2022 and on Thursday Night Football to the Commanders in their last game.

Overall Bears’ losing streak ends at three

At the moment, the Bears were able to stop their longest losing streak of the 2022 season to date.

Coming into their Week 7 match-up with the Patriots, the Bears had dropped three-straight games to the Giants, Vikings, and Commanders.

With the victory, the Bears improved to 3-4 on the season as they now get ready to face the Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday at Noon.