CHICAGO — In weather that’s typical of Soldier Field in Late December, the Chicago Bears played exceptional ball on offense behind the likes of Justin Fields and DJ Moore, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 37-17, Sunday.

Despite snowy conditions most of the afternoon, Fields and Moore’s connection was on strong display, as Fields went 20/32 for 268 passing yards and a touchdown, which went to Moore, who had 9 catches and 159 yards on the day, on top of the score.

Fields also notched a score on the ground, where he accounted for 11 carries and 45 rushing yards to go with the TD. It was the fourth such time Fields scored both a rushing and passing TD in a single game this season, and tenth time he has done so in his three-year NFL career.

Khalil Herbert added 18 carries for 124 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while Cairo Santos hit three out of four field goal attempts, the longest being from 42 yards out, to help contribute toward their victory over the Falcons.

The Bears defense also stood tall most of the afternoon, intercepting Atlanta quarterback Taylor Heinicke three times, along with an interception of displaced starter Desmond Ridder in garbage time.

TJ Edwards reeled in Chicago’s first pick of the afternoon, the result of a diving catch at the end of the first half. Tyrique Stevenson notched two interceptions — one with just under four minutes left in the third, and the other near the two-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Kyler Gordon colelcted a pick in between Stevenson’s two interceptions.

Along the defensive line, rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. had a breakout game for the Bears, getting home on two sacks for Chicago. The two sacks were Dexter’s second and third of the year after notching a half-sack apiece against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns during weeks 13 and 14.

The Bears have a chance to finish the year on a high note next week against the Green Bay Packers. Chicago (7-9) will seek their eighth win of the season at Lambeau Field next Sunday, where the kickoff time has yet to be decided.