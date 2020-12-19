Bears down a defensive starter as cornerback Jaylon Johnson ruled out for Sunday

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on September 20, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the more positive storylines of the 2020 season has been the contributions of the Bears’ second pick of this past April’s draft.

Jaylon Johnson got the start at cornerback in Week 1 and has been there ever since and held his own despite being a rookie who had no preseason to prepare for the NFL.

But like most everyone on the Bears, he’s dealt with a setback, and on Sunday will miss his first game in the NFL.

We have activated cornerback Xavier Crawford for #CHIvsMIN. Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) & Deon Bush (foot) have been downgraded from questionable to out.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 19, 2020

Johnson along with Deon Bush, who were questionable after Friday’s practice, were downgraded to out for the match-up against the Vikings in Minneapolis.

In the first 13 games of the season, Johnson has 15 passes defended along with 34 tackles, starting every contest opposite Kyle Fuller. With Buster Skrine already ruled out with a concussion, the duty of filling in for the starter will fall on second-year cornerback Duke Shelley or rookie Kindle Vildor.