Bears don’t place the franchise tag on receiver Allen Robinson

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 09: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears heads to the locker room before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – While he has his eye outside of the organization for potential players to fill out his 2022 roster, Ryan Poles also has a number of his own free agents to consider.

The new general manager could have made sure that one of them is guaranteed to stick around for next season, but chose not to do so with their top wide receiver.

Tuesday’s 3 PM central standard time NFL franchise tag deadline came and went with the Bears deciding not to put it on Allen Robinson as they did before the 2021 season. Now an unrestricted free agent, the receiver can test the free agent market next week, with the legal tampering period starting March 14th at Noon CST.

Full free agency begins on March 16th at 3 PM CST, which is the official start of the new league year.

This move comes after the Bears were unable to reach a long-term agreement with Robinson over the last two years, with most of the talks coming under previous general manager Ryan Pace. There were intense talks early in the 2020 season about extending the receiver who had just enjoyed a strong 2019 campaign.

But no deal was ever reached, so in March 2021 the Bears made the decision to place the franchise tag on Robinson at a cost of $17.98 million.

Should his time with the Bears be over, many will remember the receiver’s great stretch of play from the middle of the 2018 season through 2020. Coming off an ACL tear with the Jaguars in the first quarter of the 2017 season opener, Robinson caught 30 passes in the final seven games of 2018, then had ten catches and a touchdown in a Wild Card loss to the Eagles.

That momentum continued over the next two years when Robinson was the most consistent player on an inconsistent offense. Despite the struggles with the unit as a whole, the receiver caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 while playing in all 16 games.

Robinson’s play only improved in 2020 even with the team was rotating between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles at quarterback, as he caught a career-high 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.

Playing on the franchise tag in 2021, Robinson never was able to get into stride with quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. He dealt with a nagging hamstring injury that limited him to 12 games in which the receiver was targeted a career-low 66 times (He caught the only pass he was thrown before tearing his ACL in 2017 in Week 1).

Robinson made 38 catches for 410 yards with a Week 2 touchdown catch against the Bengals at Soldier Field.