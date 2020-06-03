Bears don’t hold meetings in support of ‘Blackout Tuesday’: Report

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears stands during the National Anthem with Mitchell Trubisky #10, and Kyle Fuller #23 before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chiefs defeated the Bears 26-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – In Monday’s statement released by the team, the Bears made clear that they denounce of the killing of African-Americans by police officers and are committed to change.

At the same time, they also pointed out an event held by their head coach and general manager that afternoon.

A statement from our chairman George H. McCaskey: pic.twitter.com/U0JPfeElGX — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2020

In the release, the team said that Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace spent two hours during a team meeting to listen to players along with coaching staff on issues surrounding the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, it appears that Nagy also gave his team more time to reflect on the issues at hand in conjunction with a movement on Tuesday.

Per a number of reports, the Bears decided not to hold individual or team meetings in support of “Blackout Tuesday.” It’s an effort to have people reflect on the memory of Floyd, the issues of racism in the country, and ways in which to fix injustices against African-Americans.

The Bears are currently in the middle of virtual OTA meetings since their Halas Hall headquarters remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another note that came from the NFL on Tuesday was the fact that all training camps will be held a team facilities this summer. This would have been a concern in past years for the Bears, but not in 2020, since the team move their camp back to Lake Forest after nearly two decades in Bourbonnais.

One thing that will not happen is a joint practice with the Broncos before teams met for their second preseason game in Denver. Those have been canceled by the the league due to the pandemic.