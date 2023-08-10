LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As the team continues to pursue a change when it comes to their home stadium, they also made one when it comes to their branding.

This one concerns their logos.

On the Bears’ website, the team listed the “Bear Head” logo as their primary mark with their “C” logo, often described as a “wishbone C,” being designated as their secondary mark.

Both of those logos had been recognized as primary marks since the 1990s, but now the “Bear Head” will be the top one for the franchise.

So why the change?

Per a Bears spokesperson: “The Bear head has been a co-primary mark for years. It is unique to the Chicago Bears brand. The minor change simply provides clarity for retail, media, and other team and league partners to start the creative process with the Bear head.”

While this new single primary mark is not featured on the team’s uniform, it is featured prominently on stadium signs along with official apparel on the team. It’s also the primary logo that’s featured on the team’s website as well and is often used for social media

The wishbone “C” has been on the team’s helmet since the early 1960s, starting out as white before changing to orange in the mid-1970s. That will not change nor is the “C” in the middle of the Soldier Field turf, which has been the case for the majority of the team’s time at the venue since 1971.

On Saturday, the Bears will open the 2023 preseason against the Titans at Soldier Field, one of three exhibition contests they’ll have in August. They will open up the 2023 regular season against the Packers at home on Sunday, September 11 at Noon.