Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai cleared from COVID-19 protocol ahead of Monday’s game with the Vikings

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 03: Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai looks on during the Chicago Bears training camp on Family Fest Day at Soldier Field on August 3, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – At least Matt Nagy won’t be down all of his coordinators for Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai was cleared from the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday and will be able to coach against the Vikings at Soldier Field. Earlier in the week, Desai said that he felt fine and didn’t have many symptoms as he was quarantined away from the team.

Unfortunately for the Bears, their other two coordinators won’t return as Bill Lazor (offense) and Chris Tabor (special teams) will not be at Soldier Field. Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator John DeFilippo will take over Lazor’s duties while assistant special teams coach Brian Ginn will replace Tabor.

The coaching staff and players have been hit hard by COVID-19 with 14 players on the sideline, including starters Allen Robinson, Larry Borom, Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson, and Tashaun Gipson. At 4-9 on the season, the Bears will play their second-to-last home game against Minnesota Monday evening, hoping to play spoilers for a Vikings team still in the playoff hunt at 6-7.