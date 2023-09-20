LAKE FOREST, Ill. — One of the biggest mysteries for the Bears early in the 2023 season has been the absence of their defensive coordinator Alan Williams over the last week.

On Wednesday, his time with the team officially came to an end.

The Bears have announced that defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NfOi5HiK70 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 20, 2023

Williams officially resigned as defensive coordinator after a little over a season in that role. He had missed the Bears’ game against the Buccaneers on Sunday due to what was termed a personal matter.

After the Bears announced his resignation, Williams had this statement. It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the Defensive Coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club effective immediately. I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie. I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again. Sincerely, Coach Alan V. Williams

An assistant in the NFL since 2001, Williams joined the Bears when Eberflus was hired as the head coach in the winter of 2022. He was previously the defensive backs coach with the Colts when Eberflus was the defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Like the entire team, the defense struggled in Williams’ first year with the unit ranking last in points allowed with 27.2 per game and 29th in yardage with 375.9 a contest. Hence the Bears made a few investments in defense in the offseason, signing linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards along with defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Yannick Ngakoue.

Williams started in the NFL with the Buccaneers as a defensive assistant in 2001 and would then join the Colts for his first stint under head coaches Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell from 2002-2011.

He then went to the Vikings where he served as defensive coordinator for two years before joining the Lions as a defensive backs coach under Caldwell from 2014-2017.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.