BEARS’ DAY 3 DRAFT TICKER: Five picks complete the team’s 2021 selections

COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 5: Offensive lineman Larry Borom #79 of the Missouri Tigers in action against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Thanks to an active few days for Ryan Pace, the Bears were going to have to wait a bit on Saturday to make a selection in the third day of the NFL Draft.

The team didn’t pick till the 151st overall selection in the fifth round after a pair of trades netted them quarterback Justin Fields and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

Pace did make one move to pick up an extra selection for Saturday as he traded the 208th pick in the sixth round to Seattle for 217th and 250th selections.

Heres how Saturday played out for the Bears in the last day of the NFL Draft.

FIFTH ROUND: 151ST PICK – Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

The Bears have once again chosen to add to their offensive line with their first selection on the third day of the draft, taking Missouri offensive tackle Larry Borom.

The 6-6, 332-pound lineman from Detroit played 32 games for the Tigers since 2018 including eight in the 2020 season, missing a pair of contests due to a lower leg injury. Borom brings versatility to the line having played at guard and tackle in college, including three different positions on the line in the 2019 season.

This was about the place where Borom was projected to be taken, and he now joins Jenkins as new additions to the offensive line looking to replace at least one tackle position after Bobby Massie’s release.

With struggles at the tackle position the last two years, Borom could find his way into the competition to start, which is already assumed for Jenkins when the team begins spring and summer training.

SIXTH ROUND: 217TH Pick – Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

For a fourth-straight pick, the Bears have added to their offense, this time doing so at the running back position, adding Khalil Herbert from Virginia Tech.

In his first and only season with the Hokies after four seasons at Kansas, Herbert rushed for a career-high 1,182 yards with a 7.7 yards per carry average along with eight touchdowns. He also had ten catches for 179 yards and a score in ten games.

Also of value to the Bears is the fact that he returned 16 kickoffs for 480 yards in his year with Virginia Tech. The team is in need of a kick returner after All-Pro Cordarrelle Patterson signed with the Falcons.

SIXTH ROUND: 221ST PICK – DAZZ NEWSOME, WR, NORTH CAROLINA

With a new quarterback in place, receiver depth never hurts, and the Bears’ second pick of the sixth round will help them do so.

That selection was Dazz Newsome of North Carolina, who has 188 receptions, 2,435 yards, and 18 touchdowns in four seasons with the Tar Heels. In 2020, the receiver caught 54 catches for 684 yards and six touchdowns, doing so after a 71 catch, 1,018 yard, ten touchdown campaign the year before.

Like Herbert, Newsome also could help the Bears fill their need in the return game, having seven on kickoffs in his career. The last three years, however, he’s served as North Carolina’s punt returner, averaging 11.1 yards per try with a touchdown in the 2018 season.

SIXTH ROUND: 228TH PICK – THOMAS GRAHAM JR., CB, OREGON

While the offense was naturally the focus of Pace during this draft as it continues to be a problem on the field during his tenure, the Bears do have needs on defense.

The general manager used his final sixth round selections to try and do so on Saturday afternoon, selecting cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. from Oregon. Finding a starter at the position opposite Jaylon Johnson is a priority for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai after the release of two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyle Fuller due to salary cap issues.

In three seasons with the Ducks, Graham had eight interceptions with 40 passes defended along with 10 1/2 tackles for loss and a sack in 40 games. He was named a second-team All-Pac 12 in 2019 and was expected to be one of the best cornerbacks in the country in 2020.

But Graham decided in the fall to declare for the NFL Draft after the conference season was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEVENTH ROUND: 250TH PICK – KHYIRIS TONGA, DT, BYU

With their last selection of the day, the Bears made an addition to their defensive line by picking Khyiris Tonga of BYU.

In four seasons with the Cougars, he had 7 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, 12 passes defended, and 130 tackles for the Cougars.