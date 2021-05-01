BEARS DAY 3 DRAFT TICKER: Bears get another offensive lineman in the fifth round

COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 5: Offensive lineman Larry Borom #79 of the Missouri Tigers in action against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Thanks to an active few days for Ryan Pace, the Bears were going to have to wait a bit on Saturday to make a selection in the third day of the NFL Draft.

The team didn’t pick till the 151st overall selection in the fifth round after a pair of trades netted them quarterback Justin Fields and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

Here’s how their day went on Saturday.

FIFTH ROUND: 151ST PICK – Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

The Bears have once again chosen to add to their offensive line with their first selection on the third day of the draft, taking Missouri offensive tackle Larry Borom.

The 6-6, 332-pound lineman from Detroit played 32 games for the Tigers since 2018 including eight in the 2020 season, missing a pair of contests due to a lower leg injury. Borom brings versatility to the line having played at guard and tackle in college, including three different positions on the line in the 2019 season.

This was about the place where Borom was projected to be taken, and he now joins Jenkins as new additions to the offensive line looking to replace at least one tackle position after Bobby Massie’s release.

With struggles at the tackle position the last two years, Borom could find his way into the competition to start, which is already assumed for Jenkins when the team begins spring and summer training.