Bears running back David Montgomery is on the move, though he will remain in the NFC North after reportedly signing a deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

The deal is reportedly worth $18 million over three years.

Mongtomery signing with the Lions means the running back will face off against the Chicago Bears twice a year, with an annual return to Soldier Field.

I watched David Montgomery come to CHI as a young man that was quite & reserved. Over his time in a #Bears uni, I saw him grow into a leader & heck of a RB. Thank you for everything you did for the city @MontgomerDavid. Wishing you nothing but the best in Detroit. #Yessirskiii 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/my8WDVmM7y — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 15, 2023

The 25-year-old ran for 801 yards last season, scoring six touchdowns, five on the ground and one receiving.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Montgomery accumulated 26 touchdowns as a Bear.

Former Seattle Seahawk Travis Homer is expected to sign with the Bears.