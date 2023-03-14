Bears running back David Montgomery is on the move, though he will remain in the NFC North after reportedly signing a deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.
The deal is reportedly worth $18 million over three years.
Mongtomery signing with the Lions means the running back will face off against the Chicago Bears twice a year, with an annual return to Soldier Field.
The 25-year-old ran for 801 yards last season, scoring six touchdowns, five on the ground and one receiving.
A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Montgomery accumulated 26 touchdowns as a Bear.
Former Seattle Seahawk Travis Homer is expected to sign with the Bears.