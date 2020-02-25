Bears committed to Trubisky in 2020, yet to pick up 2021 option

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Bears GM Ryan Pace addressed the Chicago media for the first time since his season-ending news conference on New Year's Eve.

Pace reiterated that the Bears are committed to Mitch Trubisky as the team's starting Quarterback in 2020, but the team has not decided whether it will pick up the 2021 option on Trubisky's contract.

The team has until May to pick up Trubisky's '21 option. Pace said the team has more pressing needs right now with the Combine and NFL Free Agency beginning in Mid-March.