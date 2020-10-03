Bears-Colts start time Sunday moved to 3:25 PM after the Chiefs-Patriots game was postponed

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of Soldier Field before the Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The National Football League got a jolt on Saturday morning when it was announced that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19.

It forced the postponement of New England’s game with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and that has now caused a shift in the Bears’ game Sunday at Soldier Field.

Since those team were supposed to play in the 3:25 PM slot on CBS, the NFL has decided to move the Bears’ game with the Colts up to that start time from Noon. That will give both teams the national spotlight in their Week 4 match-up.

This will be the first time the Bears will be playing in the late afternoon time slot this season. Typically reserved for the more critical games of the week, Matt Nagy’s team had only one game for that slot this season when the schedule was initially released – a November 1st match-up against the Saints.

The NFL reserves the right to move game times each week late in the season as they have the ability to shift contests between the Noon, 3:25 PM, or 7:20 PM time slot.

Chicago enters the game at 3-0 for the first time since 2013 while the Colts come to Soldier Field with a 2-1 record.