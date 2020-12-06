Bears collapse late in a 34-30 loss to the Lions

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 06: Mohamed Sanu Sr. #12 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field on December 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The hopes for the Bears after a terrible November were as cold as the wind that swirled through Soldier Field on Sunday.

Yet despite the chill that five-straight losses has brought the fan base and to the team, there was some reason for hope on Sunday afternoon.

Most of that came from the fact that the Bears were facing a Lions team they’ve beaten five-straight times and are struggling as much as they are. After a Thanksgiving loss to the Texans, they fired head coach Matt Patricia, making their game at Soldier Field the first with interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Plus the Bears are facing four-straight teams with even or worse records than they have, giving a minor bit of hope for a late season turnaround. Yet after what fans have seen the past month-and-a-half, it was fair to expect that those expectations would be tempered.

That will especially be the case now after a late Bears’ collapse continues the misery that has been the last two months.

Up by ten in the fourth quarter, the Bears allowed a pair of late touchdowns, the last after a fumble by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky inside his ten yard line. The Lions used that to beat the Bears 34-30 Sunday afternoon to drop the Bears to 5-7 on the season.

For once in 2020, it was Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears’ offense that provided the majority of the highlights, starting with a 45-yard opening kickoff by Cordarrelle Patterson. That led to a field goal and a 71-yard drive on the next series was capped by a David Montgomery rushing score that made it 9-0 after the point-after try was missed.

Then the game took on a shootout feel as the Lions responded with a touchdown from Adrian Peterson which cut the deficit to three after their point-after attempt failed. Both teams traded scores in the second quarter, with Patterson and Montgomery getting rushing scores around a 49-yard Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus.

The Bears’ 23-13 halftime lead was a welcome change from the previous five games, but they’d have nothing on offense in the third quarter again. Detroit got another touchdown pass from Stafford, this time to Jesse James, to make it a three-point game.

A strong 12-play, 72 yard drive by the Bears finished with seven points as Trubisky found Cole Kmet for a touchdown to make it 30-20, but the Lions came back again. A quick 96-yard drive was capped with a Stafford-to-Marvin Jones Jr. 25-yard scoring play to make it a three-point game.

Then came a disaster, as Romeo Okwara stripped Trubisky of the football and the Lions recovered at the Bears’ 7-yard line. Peterson added his second touchdown shortly after to give Detroit the lead.

Trubisky would respond by getting the Bears to the Lions’ 24-yard line, but Montgomery was stopped on fourth down to end the game, continuing a brutal stretch with an equally brutal loss.