CHICAGO — As the Bears continue to look at the suburbs to find a new home, one of the top people in the organization met with the leader of the place they currently play their home game on Wednesday.

It was the first meeting between the team’s new president and CEO and Chicago’s newly elected mayor.

Today Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson met for the first time since each have been in their current positions.

They had a joint statement below.

Kevin Warren met with Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday, the Bears announced, with both releasing a statement following their discussion.

“Today we met and discussed our shared values and commitment to the City of Chicago, the importance of deep roots and the need for equitable community investment throughout the city,” read the statement, which was credited to both Johnson and Warren. “We are both committed to the idea that the city and its major civic institutions must grow and evolve together to meet the needs of the future.

“We look forward to continuing the dialogue around these shared values.”

No details of their discussion were released, but it’s likely the current stadium situation came up as the Bears continue to look outside the city for a new home.

In February, the Bears closed on the Arlington Park property for $197.2 million with the intent to construct a new domed stadium along with commercial and residential developments on it. Already the team has begun Phase 1 of the demolition of the interior of the buildings of the former horse racing track.

Yet the team has announced that the property in Arlington Heights is no longer their “singular focus” as they continue to take issue with how it’s being taxed. Last week, Warren met with Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli about the possibility of building a stadium in that suburb.

As this continues, the Bears still have a lease at Soldier Field through 2033 that can be broken as early as 2026 at a reported cost of $84 million.