LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The National Football League’s 3 p.m. Central Time trade deadline on Tuesday just got a little more interesting for the Bears.

Per a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, cornerback Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade from the Bears and the team has given him permission to seek one as the deadline approaches.

This comes as the fourth-year player is in the final year of his contract and is the team’s best defensive back during the 2023 season. Johnson was a second round pick of the Bears in 2020, a selection made by then general manager Ryan Pace.

Johnson has been vocal in recent weeks about hoping to get a new contract as his rookie deal is set to expire. After an interception touchdown against the Raiders in Week 7, he started pretending to throw money in the air during his celebration and made it clear he was looking for a new deal.

“I’ve been wanting to get to the table,” said Johnson after the 30-6 win over Las Vegas. “At the end of the day, I know who I am. I know I can play this game at a high level, and I feel like I deserve to be paid like that.”

In six games this season, Johnson has four passes defended with two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 18 tackles. He missed the Week 4 game against the Broncos and Week 5 match-up with the Commanders with a hamstring injury.

During his 3 1/2 seasons in Chicago, Johnson has 35 passes defended, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 143 tackles in 45 career games.