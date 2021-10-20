Bears CB Jaylon Johnson posts his fine letter from the team to Instagram

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson walks off the field after Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 24-14 in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAKE FOREST – One of the best young players on the Bears is continuing a strong second season at cornerback early in the 2021 season.

But Jaylon Johnson had a very minor stumble this week as he starts preparing for the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Sunday – and he wasn’t afraid to let fans know about it.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson posted on his Instagram a letter from the Bears that he has been fined for showing up late yesterday to Halas Hall.



“This shii crazy bruh.” pic.twitter.com/g3mXa4FyWy — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 20, 2021

On Wednesday, Johnson posted an Instagram story that showed the letter from the team informing him that he was fined $2,745 for being late to Halas Hall on Tuesday. On the post, the cornerback claimed that he was only late by a minute, entering the building as it turned 8:16 AM.

Matt Nagy, who signed the letter, was asked about the fine and Johnson’s posting it to social media.

“That’s news to me,” said the head coach when asked about the cornerback’s Instagram post. “But at the same point and time, I’ll be able to talk to him and see what that’s all about.

“But Jaylon’s been doing great and, again, for what it is and where we’re at, I’ll be able to discuss it with him.”

A second-round pick out of Utah in 2020, Johnson has been an impact player right from the start of his career, earning the starting cornerback job his rookie season. He started 13 games last season before an injury ended his season, making 44 tackles while defending 15 passes.

Johnson has started all six games in 2021, making his first career interception against the Bengals in Week 2. He’s made 16 tackles with six pass defended.